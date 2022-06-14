A Star is Born! See New Photos of Emma Pittman, Jennifer Holliday & Lana Gordon in Chicago

The audience loves her, and she loves them back! The Search for Roxie winner Emma Pittman made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago on June 6. Now we're giving you a sneak peek into the Ambassador Theatre thanks to new production photos. See Pittman as she is joined on stage by Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly and Tony winnr Jennifer Holliday as Matron "Mama" Morton in Broadway's longest-running American musical. Check out the photos below, and be sure to see the show for yourself before Pittman's final performance on June 19.

Jennifer Holliday as Matron "Mama" Morton, Emma Pitmman as Roxie Hart and Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly in Chicago.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Emma Pittman as Roxie Hart.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)