 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

A Star is Born! See New Photos of Emma Pittman, Jennifer Holliday & Lana Gordon in Chicago

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 14, 2022
Emma Pittman in "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The audience loves her, and she loves them back! The Search for Roxie winner Emma Pittman made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago on June 6. Now we're giving you a sneak peek into the Ambassador Theatre thanks to new production photos. See Pittman as she is joined on stage by Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly and  Tony winnr Jennifer Holliday as Matron "Mama" Morton in Broadway's longest-running American musical. Check out the photos below, and be sure to see the show for yourself before Pittman's final performance on June 19.

Jennifer Holliday as Matron "Mama" Morton, Emma Pitmman as Roxie Hart and Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly in Chicago.
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Emma Pittman as Roxie Hart.
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Jennifer Holliday as Matron "Mama" Morton.
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
View the Full Gallery Here
View Comments

Related Shows

Chicago

from $49.50

Star Files

Lana Gordon

Jennifer Holliday

Emma Pittman

Articles Trending Now

  1. Company, The Lehman Trilogy, A Strange Loop & More Win Big at the 75th Tony Awards
  2. Jennifer Hudson Achieves EGOT Status with Tony Win for A Strange Loop
  3. See the Stars on the Red Carpet at the 75th Tony Awards
Back to Top