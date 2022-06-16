MCC Theater's New Season Includes World Premiere of Kate Nash-Scored Only Gold & More

MCC Theater has announced the lineup for its 2022-2023 season. It will kick off in October with a world premiere musical from Kate Nash, Andy Blankenbuehler and Ted Malawer. Only Gold features a score by Nash, book by Blankenbuehler and Malawer and choreography and direction from Blankenbuehler. It tells the story of a royal family’s arrival in Paris, which sets a flurry of activity into motion, forcing nobility and townsfolk alike to examine the choices they’ve made.

Hansol Jung's Wolf Play will begin in early 2023. When an off-the-record adoption goes awry, Jeenu's new parents learn just how far a wolf will go to defend its pack. The production is directed by Dustin Wills.

Guadalís Del Carmen's Bees and Honey arrives in May. Helmed by Melissa Crespo, the play spotlights married couple Manuel and Johaira as they enter new phases of their lives. The young and ambitious couple must answer the age-old question "Is love enough?" in this Washington Heights-set love story.

May also brings John J. Caswell, Jr.'s Wet Brain, co-produced with Playwrights Horizons and directed by Dustin Wills. In a crumbling house in Arizona, a family haunted by addiction—and hardened into smart-asses—wrestles with the alcoholic ruin of its patriarch.

Uncensored closes out the season in the spring of 2023. An annual highlight of the MCC calendar, the 22nd edition will feature New York City teens taking over MCC’s main stage to speak their truth. MCC Youth Company’s Performance Lab and Brooklyn Youth Company branches put on exhilarating shows with student-written monologues, scenes and ensemble pieces.

Exact dates, casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date.