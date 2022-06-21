 Skip to main content
Come From Away's Caesar Samayoa & Christopher Freer Tie the Knot

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 21, 2022
Caesar Samayoa & Christopher Freer
(Image courtesy of Megan Allen/Studio 22 Photograph)

Come From Away's Caesar Samayoa married talent agent Christopher Freer on June 18 at Belmond, La Samanna, St Martin. The couple was surrounded by friends and family, including Come From Away cast and creative team members Kelly Devine, Jenn Colella, Tamika Lawrence, Daniel Goldstein, Pearl Sun and Alex Finke.

The couple's gorgeous destination wedding was complete with a beautiful waterfront setting and fireworks.

Caesar Samayoa & Christopher Freer
(Image courtesy of Megan Allen/Studio 22 Photograph)
Caesar Samayoa & Christopher Freer
(Image courtesy of Megan Allen/Studio 22 Photograph)

In addition to being an original cast member for Come From Away, Samayoa's Broadway credits include Hot Feet, The Pee-wee Herman Show and Sister Act.

