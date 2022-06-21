 Skip to main content
Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem & More to Join Rachel Zegler in Alan Menken & Glenn Slater's Spellbound Movie Musical

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 21, 2022
Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, André De Shields & Nathan Lane
(Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images & Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

A talented squad is joining West Side Story and Snow White-bound star Rachel Zegler in the previously announced animated movie musical Spellbound. Directed by Vicky Jenson and written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton, Spellbound features an original score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.

Academy Award winners and Being the Ricardos co-stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will reunite as the parents of Princess Ellian, who will be voiced by Zegler. Kidman will be voicing the role of Ellsmere, the kind and just, yet hyper-precise Queen of Lumbria. Bardem will voice Solon, the boastful yet big-hearted King of Lumbria. Together, they join their daughter on her daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

The voice cast will also include Tony winners André De Shields, Nathan Lane and John Lithgow as well as Broadway alums Jordan Fisher and Jenifer Lewis.

A release date for Spellbound will be announced later.

