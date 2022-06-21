Odds & Ends: Michael Luwoye to Play Nelson Mandela in Mandela Premiere at the Young Vic

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Cast Announced for Mandela at the Young Vic

Mandela, a new musical that tells the story of Nelson Mandela, will premiere at the Young Vic from November 29 through February 4, 2023. Directed by Schele Williams, the show features a book by Laiona Michelle as well as music and lyrics by Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky. Michael Luwoye and Danielle Fiamanya will play Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela, respectively. The company also includes Gregory Armand as Vusi, Zion Battles as Bongani, Earl Carpenter as the Prime Minister, Stewart Clarke as the Warden, Hanna Dimtsu as Nomsa, Lerato Gwebu as Adelaide Tambo, Prudence Jezile as Praise Singer, Akmed Junior Khemalai as Walter Sisulu, Blue Makwana as Gugu, Kayleigh McKnight as Barbara, Posi Morakinyo as Thembi Mandela, Sneziey Msomi as Albertina Sisulu/Maki Mandela, Ryan O’Donnell as Joe Slovo, Adam Pearce as Kobus, Shiv Rabheru as Ahmed Kathrada, Will Richardson as Piet, Leanne Robinson as Zindzi Mandela and Ntsikelelo Nicholas Vani as Oliver Tambo. Further casting will be announced later. Opening night is scheduled for December 8.

Jeremy Jordan, André De Shields and Harriet Harris.

(Photos by Emilio Madrid and Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

When Playwrights Kill World Premiere to Be Rescheduled

The previously reported world premiere production of Matthew Lombardo’s When Playwrights Kill was scheduled to run from July 26 through August 7 at The Bushnell’s Belding Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. The producers have announced that they will be pursuing "an opportunity to further develop the play this summer in New York City." "Although sales were strong in Hartford, we decided this shift would benefit all involved," producers said in a joint statement. The previously announced cast and creative team, which includes Jeremy Jordan, Harriet Harris, André De Shields, Arnie Burton, Nik Alexander, Irene Sofia Lucio, Jake Loewenthal, Catherine LeFrere and Darius Wallace, will all remain with the production. Directed by Noah Himmelstein, the production follows Jack Hawkins (Jordan), an aspiring playwright on the verge of making his Broadway debut. But after being forced to hire the notoriously difficult actress Brooke Remington (Harris), his play’s out-of-town tryout in Boston proves disastrous. Desperately not wanting to bring the production to New York and being unable to convince the producer to fire her, there is only one thing left he can do to save his play and career: Brooke Remington must be stopped. De Shields plays seasoned director Maurice Khalan Walker, who frantically attempts to keep his playwright and actress from killing each other. Further information will be announced at a later date.

The Phantom of the Opera Announces New West End Casting

Some new cast members will be singing the music of the night at Her Majesty's Theatre! Killian Donnelly will continue as The Phantom alongside Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé. Joining them on August 1 will be Matt Blaker as Raoul and Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta. Also continuing in the cast are Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. The role of Christine Daaé will be played by Holly-Anne Hull at certain performances. The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Connor Carson, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Michelle Cornelius, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Serina Faul, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Thomas Holdsworth, Olivia Holland-Rose, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Tim Morgan, Michael Robert-Lowe, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Anouk Van Laake, Jasmine Wallis, Rafe Watts, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker, Lizzie Wofford and Andrew York.

Ben Crawford Reveals Engagement to Kelsey Connolly

Ben Crawford shared an engagement snapshot on Instagram on June 20. The Phantom of the Opera leading man and former Broadway.com vlogger revealed that he is engaged to fellow performer Kelsey Connolly, who previously played the role of Meg Giry in the long-running hit. In addition to The Phantom of the Opera, Crawford has also been seen on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, On the Twentieth Century, Big Fish, Shrek The Musical and Les Misérables.