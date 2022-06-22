Broadway's Nic Rouleau & Corey Hummerston Get Married

The Book of Mormon alums Nic Rouleau and Corey Hummerston have tied the knot! They were married on June 19 in Hudson, New York at Burkestone Estate by longtime Book of Mormon castmate and Olivier Award winner Stephen Ashfield. Rouleau shared a video on Instagram on June 20.

"This was truly the most perfect weekend I could have ever imagined," Rouleau wrote. "We were surrounded by an intimate group of family and friends—and it's a weekend I will never forget. I'm still processing all the feels and keep bursting into tears of joy."

Rouleau has performed in The Book of Mormon in New York, on tour and in the West End. He has also appeared in the national tour of Hello, Dolly! and on the small screen in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In addition to The Book of Mormon, Hummerston has also appeared on the Great Bright Way in 2017's Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!