Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody to Star in Comedy Series Inspired by Their Life

Real-life couple Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody are getting the small screen treatment. The duo will star in a new Showtime comedy series co-created by their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin that is inspired by their life, according to Variety. Seasoned follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody. The pilot will go into production in July in New York City.



“Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at Showtime, in a statement. “Together, they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging and grappling with the indignities of everyday life. We are thrilled to welcome them back to Showtime, along with their talented son Gideon and his partner Ewen who are expanding their posts into a half-hour comedy pilot for us.”

This marks a return to Showtime for Patinkin, who earned four Emmy nominations for the nework's popular Homeland. He is an Emmy winner for his role on Chicago Hope and earned additional nominations for his time on The Larry Sanders Show. Patinkin is also well-known for his screen roles including The Princess Bride, Criminal Minds, The Good Fight, Dead Like Me and more. He earned a Tony Award for his featured performance in Evita as well as nominations for Sunday in the Park with George and The Wild Party. In addition to several concert stints on Broadway, Patinkin has appeared on stage in The Secret Garden, Hamlet, Falsettos and more.

Grody is a celebrated actress and writer. She earned Drama Desk nominations for her solo play A Mom’s Life. She has earned recognition from the Obie Awards for her work in Top Girls and The Marriage of Bette and Boo. Grody's onscreen credits include My Bodyguard, Reds, The Big Fix, Quick Change and more.

Grody-Patinkin created the series with Ewen Wright, and they both serve as executive producers along with Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, Isabel Richardon, Patinkin and Grody. The pilot will be directed by Wright and produced by Jake Fuller. JAX Media is producing the project for Showtime.