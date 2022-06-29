Lincoln Center Theater's New Version of Camelot Moves Broadway Bow to 2023

The previously announced new production of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot has shifted dates. The musical, which features lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, features a new book by To Kill a Mockingbird playwright Aaron Sorkin based on Lerner's original book and is directed by Bartlett Sher. It will now begin performances at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 9, 2023 and open on April 13, 2023. The production was originally scheduled to begin on November 3 and open on December 8.

Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe’s 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, striving for justice and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere and Sir Lancelot. The score includes “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” and the title song.

Oscar and Emmy-winning screenwriter Sorkin made his Broadway debut with A Few Good Men. His subsequent film adaptation was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Best Picture. Sorkin won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Social Network and received an Academy Award nomination for his screenplay for Moneyball. Sorkin created and produced The West Wing, which won 26 Primetime Emmy Awards. He created the stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. Most recently, he wrote and directed Being the Ricardos, which received three Academy Award nominations and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Camelot marks a return to Lincoln Center Theater for director Sher, who earned a Tony Award for helming the 2008 revival of South Pacific. He has also directed Intimate Apparel, My Fair Lady, Oslo, The King and I, Golden Boy, Blood and Gifts, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Awake and Sing!, The Light in the Piazza, To Kill a Mockingbird, Fiddler on the Roof, The Bridges of Madison County and many more.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.