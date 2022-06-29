Joy Woods, Ryan Vazquez & More Set for World Premiere of The Notebook Musical

Casting has been announced for the world premiere production of the new musical The Notebook. As previously announced, the production will begin performances at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on September 6. Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, The Notebook features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter. Tony winner Michael Greif and Schele Williams will co-direct with Katie Spelman choreographing.

Portraying leads Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Jordan Tyson as Young Allie, current Six star Joy Woods as Middle Allie and Tony winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie with John Cardoza as Young Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah and John Beasley as Older Noah.

The cast also features Yassmin Alers, Andréa Burns, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Dorcas Leung, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Sophie Madorsky and Liam Oh. Understudies include Alex Benoit, Mary Ernster, Jerica Exum, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, RhonniRose Mantilla and Carson Stewart.

The Notebook is set in 1940s South Carolina, where a mill worker named Noah Calhoun and a rich girl named Allie are desperately in love, despite their parents' disapproval. When Noah leaves to serve in World War II, Allie meets another man. When Noah returns years later as Allie is about to get married, their romance reignites.

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and wig and make-up design by Mia Neal. Casting is by Chicago Shakespeare Theater Artistic Associate/Casting Director Bob Mason with New York casting by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The creative team also includes Asmeret Ghebremichael (associate director), Anna Ebbeson (assistant music director), Emily Madigan (assistant choreographer), Sasha Smith (intimacy director), Annie Le (associate costume designer), Wilburn Bonnell (associate lighting designer), Daniel Lundberg (associate sound designer) and Erica Maholmes (assistant lighting fesigner). Victoria Navarro is the production stage manager.