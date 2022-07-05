Christine Ebersole, Mandy Patinkin, Lynn Nottage & More Set for 2022 Theater Hall of Fame Induction

The Theater Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 inductees. They include Tony-winning actors Christine Ebersole, Bill Irwin and Mandy Patinkin, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwrights Lynn Nottage, Suzan-Lori Parks and posthumously, Ntozake Shange, director Frank Galati and sound designer Abe Jacob. Nottage had been announced for the 2021 celebration but had to withdraw from the induction ceremony due to a previous commitment.

The 2022 gala induction and dinner will take place on November 14 at the Gershwin Theatre, home of the Broadway smash Wicked. The invitation-only event is produced by Terry Hodge Taylor.

The Theater Hall of Fame was founded in 1971 by James M. Nederlander, Earl Blackwell and Gerard Oestreicher. To be eligible for nomination, the theater professional must have at least 25 years in Broadway theater, five major productions or be a leader of off-Broadway or a regional theater pioneer. The 200+ voters are past Hall of Fame inductees as well as members of the American Theater Critics Association.