Stranger Things Stage Play, Directed by Stephen Daldry, in the Works

The Upside Down is headed to the stage! It looks like Stranger Things, now in its fourth season on Netflix, will get a life beyond the small screen. A new stage play set within the world and mythology of the show is being produced by Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry and Netflix, creators Matt and Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter. Tony winner Daldry will direct the production.

Created by the Duffer brothers, Stranger Things is a science fiction horror drama series that premiered in July 2016. Set in the 1980s primarily in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series centers on numerous supernatural events occurring in the town and their connection to a hostile alternate reality called the "Upside Down." The series has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

In addition to the stage play, the Duffers also revealed plans for a spinoff series of Stranger Things as well as a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman, a live-action take of anime show Death Note and an original series from Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance duo Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

As previously reported, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is returning to Broadway as Jared Kleinman in Dear Evan Hansen. He will join the company on July 19, replacing current cast member Jared Goldsmith.