Here's a First Look at Broadway's The Kite Runner

The stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel The Kite Runner has arrived on Broadway, and now there are photos of the production. Playing at the Hayes Theater through October 30, The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. The show stars Amir Arison as Amir, Faran Tahir as Baba, Azita Ghanizada as Soraya, Dariush Kashani as Rahim Khan, Amir Malaklou as Assef, Eric Sirakian as Hassan/Sohrab and more. The Kite Runner officially opens on July 21.

Evan Zes, Eric Sirakian and Amir Arison in The Kite Runner

(Photo: Joan Marcus)