Tony Winner Laura Benanti & Husband Patrick Brown Welcome Daughter

Tony winner Laura Benanti and her husband Patrick Brown welcomed a new addition to their family on July 9. Louisa Georgia Benanti-Brown was born at 2:43AM ET. Benanti shared the news on Instagram on July 10.

"Like many, the journey towards growing our family has had many challenges," Benanti wrote. "However, our journey has also been marked by the privilege to pursue different paths to grow our family. Specifically, our remarkable surrogate (an angel-on-earth) who carried our precious girl and delivered her into our arms; an other-worldly generosity of spirit, body and kindness that can never be repaid."

Benanti and Brown welcomed their first daughter Ella Rose Benanti-Brown on February 14, 2017. The couple married in 2015.

Benanti last appeared on Broadway in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Louise in Gypsy and received nominations for Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Into the Woods, Swing! and She Loves Me. Her additional credits include Meteor Shower, The Wedding Singer and Nine on stage and Supergirl and The Sound of Music Live! on screen.