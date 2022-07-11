 Skip to main content
Jake David Smith & Arielle Jacobs in "Between the Lines"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Here's a First Look at Between the Lines Off-Broadway

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 11, 2022

Between the Lines, a new musical based on the acclaimed novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, begins performances at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre off-Broadway on July 14, and now there are photos of the show. Arielle Jacobs stars in the off-Broadway production as Delilah. The musical, directed by Jeff Calhoun, features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald with music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. Get a glimpse at the production, which also features Jake David Smith, Vicki Lewis, Will Burton, Jerusha CavazosJulia Murney and more, below!

Arielle Jacobs as Delilah in Between the Lines.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Arielle Jacobs as Delilah and Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver in Between the Lines.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The cast of Between the Lines.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Julia Murney in Between the Lines.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
