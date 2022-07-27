Into the Woods Revival Extends Broadway Run Through the Fall

No agony here! The revival of Into the Woods will extend its limited engagement on Broadway. The production will now play at the St. James Theatre through October 16. It was originally announced to play its final performance on August 21. Lear deBessonet directs the Broadway transfer of the Encores! staging of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical. Lorin Latarro choreographs and Rob Berman serves as music director. Additional casting for the extension will be announced soon.

The current cast includes Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as The Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Gavin Creel as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s wife, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, David Turner as Steward, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore and Cameron Johnson serve as swings. As previously announced, Cheyenne Jackson is currently part of the company as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince for a limited time.

This marks the third revival of Into the Woods and its first time back on Broadway in 20 years. A movie adaptation was released in 2014.