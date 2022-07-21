New Musical About the Life of Frida Kahlo in the Works

A new musical about the life of celebrated Mexican artist Frida Kahlo is in the works. FRIDA, The Musical will feature music by popular Mexican composer Jaime Lozano and lyrics by Obie Award-winning playwright Neena Beber. A first workshop is slated for 2023

“We are deeply moved that this show will allow audiences around the world to get to know Frida as so much more than just an artist," said universal heiress to the Frida Kahlo legacy Mara Romeo in a statement. "Full of joy, ahead of her time, and steeped in the culture of Mexico, she was a woman driven by an unending passion for life. I hope that this show inspires women everywhere to have the courage to fight for their dreams.”



Kahlo’s life has been the subject of fascination for biographers, art historians, feminists and dramatists for decades. Now FRIDA reveals new, rarely explored layers of this most complex—and ardently Mexican—genius as it follows her journey from Mexico City to Paris and New York, and finally back home to the house of her birth for one final professional triumph. Grounded by the rollercoaster romance between the artist and her great love, Diego Rivera, FRIDA will be a full-throated celebration of Kahlo’s joyous spirit of creativity and her unmatched gift for transforming physical and emotional pain into breathtaking beauty.

Additional news about FRIDA will be announced soon.