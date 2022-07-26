 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

David McDonald, Who Appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia!, Side Show & More, Dies at 63

Obit
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 26, 2022
David McDonald
(Photo: c/o Actors' Equity Association)

David McDonald, a Broadway alum whose careers spans over four decades, died on July 13. He was 63. 

Born in January 1989 in Denver, Colorado, McDonald's acting career included six Broadway credits. He appeared in the original casts of Side Show  and Mermphis as well as Mamma Mia!, the 2009 Bye, Bye Birdie revival, Les Misérables and Doctor Zhivago

His other stage credits include the national tours of Kinky Boots and Les Misérables. He appeared in leading roles at La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House and more.

He is succeeded by his spouse, Pilar Millhollen, his two children, his mother Barbara, sister Suzanne and brothers Don, Stephen and Joseph. 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof Sets Off-Broadway Return
  2. Heidi Blickenstaff to Lead Jagged Little Pill National Tour
  3. Tony Nominee Paul Sorvino, Known for Goodfellas, Law & Order, Dies at 83
Back to Top