Here Lies Love to Bow at the Broadway Theatre This Summer

Here Lies Love, the immersive disco pop musical, which previously had successful runs at the Public Theater, is headed to Broadway. Directed and developed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, the show is set to bow at the Broadway Theatre with performances beginning on June 17 and opening night set for July 20.

With a dance club score by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love tells the story of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos and her meteoric rise and descent into infamy. The show originally starred Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Marcos. Audiences moved and danced with the actors during the 80-minute original off-Broadway staging, which was packed with throbbing dance music, adrenaline-fueled choreography and a 360-degree scenic and video environment. The show then premiered in the West End, earning 2015 Olivier Award nominations for Annie-B Parson's choreography, Byrne and Fatboy Slim's score and Best New Musical. It then bowed at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

This production will transform the venue’s traditional proscenium floor space into a dance club environment, where audiences will stand and move with the actors. A wide variety of standing and seating options will be available throughout the theater’s reconstructed space with more details to be announced soon.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna for Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos and Jose Antonio Vargas. “As a team of binational American producers—Filipinos among us—we are thrilled to bring Here Lies Love to Broadway! We welcome everyone to experience this singularly exuberant piece of theater," the producers said in a join statement. "The history of the Philippines is inseparable from the history of the United States, and as both evolve, we cannot think of a more appropriate time to stage this show. See you on the dance floor!”

Timbers and Annie-B Parson reunite with David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, continuing a 10-plus year collaboration on the project. Tom Gandey and J Pardo contribute additional music. Here Lies Love will feature scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer and projection design Peter Nigrini. Additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.