Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez Join Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along Off-Broadway

Tony nominee Jonathan Groff and Tony winner Lindsay Mendez will star as Franklin and Mary in the upcoming production of Merrily We Roll Along as New York Theatre Workshop. They are joining the previously announced Daniel Radcliffe, who will play Charley. The musical revival, which features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, will be directed by Olivier winner Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson. The production will begin performances on November 21 and open on December 12. It will have a limited engagement through January 8, 2023.

Groff was most recently seen headlining the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour. He is a two-time Tony nominee for his performances in Hamilton and Spring Awakening. His screen credits include Frozen, Glee, Looking, Mindhunter and more. Mendez won a Tony Award for her featured performance in Carousel. Her other Broadway credits include Wicked, Significant Other, Godspell, Grease and more. On screen, she is known as Sara Castillo on All Rise.

Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends—writer Mary and lyricist and playwright Charley. Friedman first directed the musical at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory, which subsequently transferred to the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Merrily We Roll Along is part of the previously announced NYTW season that includes productions of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters in a new adaptation by Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron, directed by Sam Gold, american (tele)visions by Tow Playwright-in-Residence Victor I. Cazares, How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla, co-directed by Rachel Chavkin, Padilla and Steph Paul, and The Half-God of Rainfall by Inua Ellams.