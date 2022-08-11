Odds & Ends: Patti LuPone, Zachary Quinto & More Slated for American Horror Story

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Broadway Alums Pack American Horror Story Season 11

Season 11 of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story series will premiere this fall, and the talent lineup is full of Broadway stars. Deadline reports that the new season will see the return of Patti LuPone, Zachary Quinto and Isaac Powell. Joe Mantello and Charlie Carver have also been tapped for the latest installment of AHS.

Gabby Beans

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Gabby Beans & More Cast in I'm Revolting Off-Broadway

Atlantic Theater Company has revealed casting for its previously announced world premiere play I'm Revolting by 2020-2021 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Gracie Gardner. The production will begin performances on September 8. English Drama Desk nominee Knud Adams directs the play, which takes place at a skin cancer clinic in New York City as patients wait to find out how much of themselves they're about to lose. The cast will include 2022 Tony nominee Gabby Beans, Bartley Booz, Laura Esterman, Glenn Fitzgerald, Peter Gerety, Emily Cass McDonnell, Alicia Pilgrim, Portia and Patrick Vaill. Opening night is set for September 28 at the Linda Gross Theater, and the production is set to run through October 16.

Julie Andrews-Directed Great American Mousical Set for August 22

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced the cast and crew of the Music Mondays staged reading of The Great American Mousical, featuring music by Zina Goldrich, lyrics by Marcy Heisler and a book by Hunter Bell. Directed by Julie Andrews, the benefit performance will take place in Sag Harbor on August 22 at 7PM. All proceeds will benefit Bay Street Theater’s development of new works and training of future artists-to-be. Based on the children’s book written by Andrews and her daughter, bestselling author and Bay Street Theater co-founder Emma Walton Hamilton, the show will feature a post-show talkback with the mother-daughter duo. The cast includes Debra Monk as Adelaide, Howard McGillin as Henry/Father, Jonathan Freeman as Harold, Hope Hamilton as Pippin, Victoria Huston-Elem as Toby, Derrick Davis as Sky/Scud, Kyrie Courter as Wendy, Ray Lee as Curly/Ping, Clyde Voce as Hysterium, Ryan M. Hunt as Emile/Uncle Bernie/Fausto and Cecilia Ticktin joining in the ensemble. Stage directions will be read by Stephen Hamilton.

Edie Falco and Chris Messina Lead Staged Reading of Our Town

Edie Falco and Chris Messina will lead a staged reading of Thornton Wilder's Our Town at the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport on September 4 at 7PM. The evening is being produced by the family of Philip and Phyllis Messina with all proceeds from the performance going to benefit Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital's Neurosurgery Department. Additional casting will be announced later.