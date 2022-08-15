Run & Tell That! New Cast Members Join Andrew Levitt in Hairspray National Tour

New cast members are joining the national touring production of Hairspray, starring Andrew Levitt a.k.a. RuPaul's Drag Race favorite Nina West as Edna Turnblad. Helmed by Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell, the tour will relaunch at the Carson Center in Paducah, Kentucky before visiting more than 55 cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, Costa Mesa, Seattle, Milwaukee, Austin, San Antonio, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Durham, Columbus and more. During its first touring season from November 12, 2021 through July 3, 2022, the production played 210 performances in 61 cities in 30 states.

Charlie Bryant III

(Photoo: c/o Broadway Booking Office)

New principal cast members include Charlie Bryant III as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Ralph Prentice Daniel as Wilbur Turnblad, Brayden Krikke as Link Larkin and Joi D. McCoy as Little Inez. In addition to Levitt, returning cast members include Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad, Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle, Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Ryahn Evers as Amber Von Tussle, Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle and Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton.

The ensemble consists of Sydney Archibald, Kelly Barberito, Tommy Betz, Helene Britany, Caroline Eiseman, Melanie Puente Ervin, Craig First, Alex Fullerton, Annie Gagen, Carly Haig, Lauren Johnson, Sabrina Joseph, Greg Kalafatas, Kyle Kavully, Matthew J. Kelly, McLaine Meachem, Faith Northcutt, Nicholas Dion Reese, Sage, Micah Sauvageau, Clint Maddox Thompson, Jade Turner, Mickey White and Emmanuelle Zeesman.

Hairspray, which features a Tony-winning score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and a Tony-winning book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, is the story of teen Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?