Odds & Ends: Ariana DeBose to Star in Thriller House of Spoils for Amazon Prime Video

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose to Star in Culinary Thriller

Oscar winner, Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose has booked her next film project. She is set to play an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant and contends with the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner in Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Television's psychological thriller House of Spoils, according to Deadline. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy will direct. Production is scheduled to start this fall.

Marla Mindelle & the cast of "Titanique"

Titanique Extends Its Voyage Through November 6

Titanique, the Titanic parody musical featuring the songs of Céline Dion, will extend its run at the Asylum NYC through November 6. The cast is led by co-authors Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion and Constantine Rousouli as Jack—director Tye Blue is also a co-author of the show. The production also features former Broadway.com vlogger Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch as Molly Brown, Ryan Duncan as Ruth, Alex Ellis as Rose, John Riddle as Cal through August 23, and Jaye Alexander as the Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond and Dimitri Moise round out the ensemble through August 23. Beginning on August 24, Ken Wulf Clark will take over the role of Cal, and on August 30, Blu Allen will join the ensemble.

Murder on the Orient Express Takes Cape Playhouse Stage

Ken Ludwig's stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic detective novel Murder on the Orient Express is playing at the Cape Playhouse in Dennis, Massachusetts through August 27. The company includes Jordan Boatman as Mary Debenham, Duane Boutte as Monsieur Bouc, Matt Bogart as Colonel James Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett, Charlotte Bydwell as Great Ohlsson, Ryan Meyer as Hector MacQueen, Chris Tramantana as Michel/Marcel, Jordan Boatman as Mary Debenham, Tony winner Cady Huffman as Helen Hubbard, Emma Straton as Countess Adrenyi, Bianca Leigh as Princess Drogomiroff and Reg Rogers as Hercule Poirot. All aboard!

Shereen Ahmed Completes Casting for A Man of No Importance

My Fair Lady national tour star Shereen Ahmed has joined the cast of Classic Stage Company's previously announced staging of A Man of No Importance. Featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, the show will be the final CSC production directed by John Doyle as artistic director of the company. The cast also includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons as Alfie Byrne, two-time Emmy winner, Oscar and Tony nominee Mare Winningham as Lily Byrne, William Youmans as Baldy O’Shea, Alma Cuervo as Miss Oona Crowe, Kara Mikula as Mrs. Curtain, Da’Von T. Moody as Breton Beret, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Mrs. Grace, Thom Sesma as Mr. Carney, Tony nominee A.J. Shively as Robbie Fay, Nathaniel Stampley as Father Kenny, Jessica Tyler Wright as Mrs. Patrick and Joel Waggoner as Ernie Lally. A Man of No Importance will begin performances on October 11 with opening night set for October 30. It is set to run through December 4.