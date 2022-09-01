Jonathan Hashmonay, Maite Uzal & More Set for Fiddler on the Roof National Tour

Fiddler on the Roof will recommence its touring production for the 2022-29023 season with performances beginning on October 11 at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. The Bartlett Sher-helmed musical resumed its touring schedule in October 2021 following the theater shutdown.

The cast for the new season features Jonathan Hashmonay as Tevye, Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Mary Beth Webber as Yente, Randa Meierhenry as Tzeitel, GraceAnn Kontak as Hodel, Yardén Barr as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Austin J. Gresham as Perchik, Carson Robinette as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.



The ensemble includes Morgan Cohen, Max Derderian, Gabriella Green, Christopher Hager, Ansley Grace Hamilton, James Jude Johnson, Emelie Latzer, Elliot Lazar, Tayler Mettra, Conor McGiffin, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Emily Qualmann, Daniel Rabinowitz, Isabel Robin, Jacob Simon, Brayden Singley, Lauren Blair Smith, Lauren Steinert, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber and Scott Willits.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” "Sunrise Sunset,” "Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “Tradition.”

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964 and featured choreography by Jerome Robbins, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival bowed on Broadway in 2015 and earned three Tony nominations.