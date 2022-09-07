& Juliet to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

The Broadway-bound musical & Juliet will release an original Broadway cast recording. The album, which will be released through Atlantic Records, will be available on October 28, the same day as the musical's first Broadway preview at the Sondheim Theatre. With a book by Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner David West Read and music from five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, the show uses pop songs from the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love. It is directed by Luke Sheppard and is set to celebrate its opening night on November 17.

The recording will feature the Broadway cast, which features Lorna Courtney as Juliet, Tony winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Stark Sands as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and Philippe Arroyo as Francois.

The musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told by asking: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling."

The production features choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costumes by Paloma Young, lighting design by Howard Hudson and sound design by Gareth Owen.

& Juliet had its world premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England before moving to London’s West End, winning Olivier Awards for Miriam-Teak Lee, David Bedella and Cassidy Janson's performances as Juliet, Lance and Anne Hathaway respectively. The show began performances in November 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, where it continues to run. A production of & Juliet will also premiere in Australia in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre.