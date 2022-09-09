Stephen McKinley Henderson and Off-Broadway Cast Reunite for Between Riverside and Crazy on Broadway

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning Between Riverside and Crazy will reunite its acclaimed off-Broadway cast. The production, directed by Austin Pendleton will begin previews on November 30 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater. Opening night is set for December 19.

The production will feature Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), Rosal Colón (A Free Man of Color, The Motherf***er with the Hat), Liza Colón-Zayas (FX’s The Bear, Second Stage’s Water By the Spoonful), Tony nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Jitney) and Michael Rispoli (The Offer, The Deuce). Original cast member Ron Cephas-Jones will not be returning with the production; casting for the role of Junior will be announced in the coming weeks. The cast performed the play at off-Broadway at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater in 2015. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama that year.

The play tells the story of ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his recently paroled son Junior. Their struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum

The production features scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham and original music and sound design by Ryan Rumery.