Hear from Cyndi Lauper, Derek Klena & More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on September 18 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with composer/lyricist Cyndi Lauper and director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell at the Civilian Hotel about bringing the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots back to the New York stage.

Host Tamsen Fadal catches up with Derek Klena, who is starring as Christian in the Tony-winning hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Correspondent Charlie Cooper sits down with Six star Andrea Macasaet.

Follow correspondent Perry Sook into a Theatre District institution: the 100-year-old restaurant Sardi’s.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!