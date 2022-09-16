Odds & Ends: Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Andrew Barth Feldman Lands Movie Role Opposite Jennifer Lawrence

Andrew Barth Feldman, who the Jimmy Award winner who starred in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, has a new film role. Deadline reports that the former Broadway.com vlogger will star opposite Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures comedy No Hard Feelings, helmed by Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky. The movie, which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips, will be released on June 16,2023. Feldman can currently be seen in the second season of the Disney+ hit show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn-Directed Inappropriate Behavior Boasts Star-Studded Cast

Stage and screen star Tony Goldwyn has put together an all-star cast for his latest feature Inappropriate Behavior. According to Deadline, Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg and William Fitzgerald have boarded the project. The film, in which Goldwyn also appears, follows Max Bernal (Cannavale), a formerly successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comic, and his brilliant, complicated 11-year-old son Ezra (Fitzgerald), who is autistic. Having recently blown up both his career and his marriage, Max is now living with his father, Stan (De Niro). Max, profoundly at odds with his ex-wife Jenna (Byrne) about how to address their son’s needs, decides to kidnap Ezra and take him on a cross-country odyssey—with hilariously disastrous results. The film, which features a script by Tony Spiridakis, is going into production this month.

Catherine Wreford and Craig Ramsey Reach Finale of The Amazing Race Canada

Broadway besties Catherine Wreford Ledlow and Craig Ramsay, who appeared on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal to discuss their amazing journey, have reached the finale of The Amazing Race Canada. The eighth season is currently airing on CTV. Tune in on September 20 for the finale.

Florian Zeller to Direct TV Adaptation of The Lehman Trilogy

Deadline reports that Florian Zeller will direct, write and co-produce the upcoming TV adaptation of Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy, which earned both Tony and Olivier Awards and is slated for a West End return in January 2023. The story weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage, following the brothers Mayer, Emanuel and Henry Lehman from their 1844 arrival in New York City to the 2008 collapse of the financial firm bearing their name. The series is being developed for the international market by Italy’s Fandango. Playwright Massini is on board to oversee the adaptation.