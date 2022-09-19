Sean Hayes to Star in Doug Wright’s Good Night, Oscar on Broadway in the Spring

Emmy winner and Tony nominee Sean Hayes will return to Broadway this spring in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright's Good Night, Oscar. Directed by Lisa Peterson, the 90-minute show will begin performances at the Belasco Theatre on April 7, 2023. The official opening is set for April 24, and the production will play a limited engagement through August 27. Tickets are now on sale.

In Good Night, Oscar, Hayes plays Oscar Levant, Hollywood actor, concert pianist and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age. The show is set in 1958, and Jack Paar is hosting The Tonight Show. He has booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Levant, who once famously proclaimed “There’s a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line.” The show premiered at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre earlier this year.

The cast also includes Emily Bergl as June Levant, Peter Grosz as the network executive Bob Sarnoff, Ben Rappaport as TV host Jack Paar and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Additional casting will be announced later.

Hayes is an Emmy winner and six-time Golden Globe nominee for his turn as Jack McFarland on Will and Grace. He earned a Tony nomination for his Broadway-debut performance in Promises, Promises and most recently appeared on the Great White Way in An Act of God.

Good Night, Oscar features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Ben Stanton and Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design Andre Pluess, music supervision by Chris Fenwick as well as wig, make-up and hair design by J. Jared Janas.