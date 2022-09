The category is... Broadway! Screen star and human rights advocate Angelica Ross made her debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, becoming the first openly trans woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show. She is starring in the show at the Ambassador Theatre through November 6, and now there are photos of her in the role. Ross stars in Chicago alongside Brandon Victor Dixon and Amra-Faye Wright in the roles of Billy Flynn and Velma Kelly. Get a glimpse at Ross in the production below!

Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly and Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Angelica Ross poses as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)