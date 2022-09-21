Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool to Bow on Broadway This Fall

Mike Birbiglia's latest solo work Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool is coming to Broadway. The new comedy will begin performances at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theatre on October 28 and open on November 13. Seth Barrish directs. The show will play a limited engagement through December 30.

The Old Man and the Pool is a coming-of-middle-age story about when life takes a dive—into a highly chlorinated YMCA pool. Like all of Birbiglia’s shows, it blends absurd jokes and surprising stories for what amounts to one single story. It’s a rumination on middle age that celebrates life while making detours into pizza math, pulmonary tests and glass jars of peanut M&M’s.

Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall. He made his Broadway debut with his solo show The New One in 2018. His off-Broadway shows, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Thank God for Jokes, were both filmed for Netflix. In addition to performing live, Birbiglia is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. Birbiglia was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor in 2017.

This marks Birbiglia’s fifth solo play collaboration with director Barrish, the play’s creative team also includes Tony-winning scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, four-time Tony-nominated costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Aaron Copp, Tony-winning sound designer Kai Harada and projection designer Hana S. Kim.

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool was originally produced by Center Theatre Group and made its world premiere at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles following a developmental run at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago.