New Podcast Alert! The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut Is a New Weekly Companion to the Emmy-Winning Series

The Emmy-winning series The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has launched a weekly companion podcast The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut. It features extended interviews and content from the show. Hosted and executive-produced by 13-time Emmy-Award winner Tamsen Fadal, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart, Amazon Music and more. New episodes will premiere on Mondays at 12PM ET.

“Each week, we interview the best and brightest of the theater community, and I’m excited for the opportunity to share the extended interviews with theater fans and to continue to expand the show’s reach,” said Fadal.

The Broadway Show is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program and currently airs in 118 television markets across the US each week. It is operated by John Gore Organization, Broadway.com's parent company.

“We are always looking to extend the reach of Broadway content to wider audiences,” said John Gore, Chairman and CEO of the John Gore Organization. “By launching The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut, we can now engage with podcast listeners around the globe.”

You can already listen to four episodes of the podcast featuring interviews with Funny Girl star Lea Michele, recent Into the Woods star Sara Bareilles, Almost Famous' Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes, Will Swenson of A Beautiful Noise!, Little Shop of Horrors' Rob McClure, The Kite Runner leads Amir Arison and Azita Ghanizada, Chazz Palminteri creator A Bronx Tale! and more!