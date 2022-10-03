 Skip to main content
New Musical Almost Famous, Based on the Cameron Crowe Movie, Begins on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 3, 2022
Casey Likes & the cast of "Almost Famous"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Broadway musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe's hit 2000 film Almost Famous begins performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3 and opens on November 3. The production, directed by Jeremy Herrin and featuring a score by Tom Kitt with a book and lyrics by Crowe, arrives on Broadway three years after its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe.

Almost Famous stars Casey Likes as William Miller, Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, Chris Wood as Russell Hammond, Drew Gehling as Jeff Bebe and Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller. It features Rob Colletti, Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters and Matthew C. Yee. 

The 1973-set musical chronicles the coming of age of unabashed 15-year-old music fan William (Likes). When he lands an assignment from Rolling Stone to interview up-and-coming band Stillwater—fronted by lead guitarist Russell Hammond (Wood) and singer Jeff Bebe (Gehling)—William heads out on tour with the band. 

Almost Famous features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, orchestrations and arrangements by Kitt, music directio by Bryan Perri, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo and hair, wig, and makeup design by Luc Verschueren.

