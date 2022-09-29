John Behlmann, Alex Newell, Taylor Trensch & More Stars Set for Broadway-Aimed Musical Comedy Shucked

Several stage favorites are set to lead the company of the new Broadway-aimed musical comedy Shucked. The world premiere musical will play Utah's Pioneer Theatre Company from October 28 through November 12. Shucked features a book by Tony winner Robert Horn and a score by Grammy-winning duo Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Tony winner Jack O'Brien directs.

Leading the cast are Broadway alums John Behlmann as Gordy, Kevin Cahoon as Peanut, Caroline Innerbichler as Maizy, Andrew Durand as Beau, Alex Newell as Lulu, Ashley D. Kelley as Storyteller 1 and Taylor Trensch as Storyteller 2. The ensemble features Miki Abraham, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Esteban Suero, Yasmeen Sulieman, Quinn VanAntwerp and Alan Wiggins.

Shucked proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life.

The creative team includes Sarah O’Gleby as choreographer, Jason Howland as musical supervisor, Scott Pask as scenic designer, Tilly Grimes as costume designer, Japhy Weideman as lighting designer, John Shivers as sound designer, Daniel Edmonds as musical director/conductor and Mia Neal as hair and wig designer. Michelle Bosch is production stage manager.