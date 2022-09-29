Get a First Look at the Broadway Premiere of Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Cost of Living

Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living is having its Broadway premiere, and new production photos of the cast have arrived. Directed by Jo Bonney, the show began performances at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 13 and will officially open on October 3. This production reunites the play's original stars Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan. Kara Young, who was nominated for 2022 Tony Award for her Broadway debut performance in Lynn Nottage's Clyde's, and David Zayas complete the cast. The play is a look into the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. Check out the photos below!

Gregg Mozgala as John and Kara Young as Jess in Cost of Living.

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Gregg Mozgala as John.

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)