Ruth Bader Ginsburg Play All Things Equal Starts National Tour October 5

Tony winner Rupert Holmes' new play All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will launch a 16-city national tour beginning on October 5 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The production presents an intimate portrayal of the late Supreme Court Justice. Michelle Azar stars as Ginsburg in the show, which is directed by Laley Lippard.

“In creating this play about her richly lived life and hard-fought struggles, I came to ever more deeply marvel at her strength, tenacity, sly wit and compassion,” Holmes said in a statement. “Our play also reveals the love song that ran through her remarkable life and shares the music that was her giddy delight. All Things Equal offers each theatergoer the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality and her love for this nation's precious institutions: Ruth, justice and the American way."

All Things Equal features music supervision by Teressa Jennings, scenic design by Tom Hansen, lighting design by Dalton Hamilton, video projections by Mike Billings, costume design by Devon Spencer and sound design by Tj O'Leary.