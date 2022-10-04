 Skip to main content
Welcome to a New Nation! Get a First Look at Broadway's 1776 Revival

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 4, 2022
The Broadway cast of "1776"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

We now have a first look at the Broadway revival of 1776. The musical began performances at the American Airlines Theatre on September 16 and is set to open on October 6. Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus co-direct the production, which features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone based on a concept by Edwards. The cast includes Crystal Lucas-Perry as John Adams, Carolee Carmello as John Dickinson, Gisela Adisa as Robert Livingston, Nancy Anderson as George Read, Becca Ayers as Col. Thomas McKean, TIffani Barbour as Andrew McNair, Allyson Kaye Daniel as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Elizabeth A. Davis as Thomas Jefferson, Mehry Eslaminia as Charles Thomson, Joanna Glushak as Stephen Hopkins, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee, Eryn LeCroy as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Liz Mikel as John Hancock, Patrena Murray as Benjamin Franklin, Oneika Phillips as Joseph Hewes,Lulu Picart as Samuel Chase, Sara Porkalob as Edward Rutledge, Sushma Saha as Judge James Wilson, Brooke Simpson as Roger Sherman, Salome B. Smith as Courier, Sav Souza as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Jill Vallery as Caesar Rodney and Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale and Imani Pearl Williams as standbys. Check out the photos below and be sure to see the revolution for yourself!

Elizabeth A. Davis as Thomas Jefferson, Patrena Murray as Benjamin Franklin and Crystal Lucas-Perry as John Adams.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
The cast of 1776.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
