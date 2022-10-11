Odds & Ends: Between Riverside and Crazy to Offer Live Simulcast & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Broadway's Between Riverside and Crazy to Offer Live Viewings

The Broadway premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning Between Riverside and Crazy, which begins previews on November 30 and opens on December 19 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater, will offer live simulcasts for the final two weeks of its run from January 31, 2023 to February 12, 2023. The simulcasts will be captured by five to seven cameras and will be edited live. All cameras will be operated remotely and situated discreetly throughout the theater to avoid disrupting the audience in attendance. The Second Stage production of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's was the first to pilot the program. Simulcast tickets go on sale on November 11. Between Riverside and Crazy stars Common, Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Michael Rispoli. Austin Pendleton directs.

Idina Menzel Documentary to Premiere on Disney+

Get an inside look into the life of Tony winner Idina Menzel this winter. Menzel announced on Instagram that Idina Menzel: Which Way to Stage, a new documentary, will premiere on Disney+ on December 9. "A lifelong dream came true when I played Madison Square Garden," she wrote. "I had cameras with me on tour leading up to it and can’t wait to share my story with you." Known for her acclaimed turns starring in Rent, Wicked and If/Then, Menzel's screen roles include Frozen, Enchanted and Cinderella. She will reprise her turn as Nancy Tremaine in the upcoming sequel Disenchanted.

The Ride to End After 12 Years

The Ride, an interactive bus tour that takes audiences on an exciting tour of New York City, will close after 12 years. The final ride will take place on October 16 as it celebrates its 30,414 performance. “I could not be prouder of the talented team who produced shows in every type of weather, adapting to traffic jams, street fairs and political conventions to bring the energy of the greatest city in the world to over a million visitors," said Co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer Richard Humphrey. "We hope that this is not the end for The Ride and to be able to announce future iterations.”

