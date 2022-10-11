 Skip to main content
Here's a First Look at Corey Hawkins & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Topdog/Underdog

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 11, 2022
Corey Hawkins & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in "Topdog/Underdog"
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

A first look at the revival of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning play Topdog/Underdog has arrived. The production, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, began previews on Septemer 27 and opens at Broadway's John Golden Theatre on October 20. The two-hander stars Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Booth and Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Lincoln in this darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity. It tells the story of two brothers whose names were given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history. Check out the photos below, and be sure to get tickets to see this 20th-anniversary production for yourself.

Corey Hawkins as Lincoln in Topdog/Underdog.
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Booth
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Booth and Corey Hawkins as Lincoln in Topdog/Underdog.
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
