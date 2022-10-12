Martyna Majok's Cost of Living Extends on Broadway

The Broadway premiere of Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living is extending a week. Originally announced to play its final performance on October 30, the production will now run at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre through November 6. Jo Bonney directs.

The Broadway production reunites the play's original off-Broadway stars Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan. Mozgala won a Lucille Lortel Award for his performance in the show at MTC's Stage I in 2017, and Sullivan garnered a Theatre World Award. Kara Young, who was nominated for 2022 Tony Award for her Broadway debut performance in Lynn Nottage's Clyde's, and Broadway and Dexter alum David Zayas complete the cast.

The play is a look into the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world.

Cost of Living features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Rob Kaplowitz, original music by Mikaal Sulaiman and movement consulting from Thomas Schall.