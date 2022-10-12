Get a First Look at Wendell Pierce, Sharon D Clarke & More in Death of a Salesman on Broadway

A first look at the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has arrived! The production, directed by Miranda Cromwell, began performances at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on September 17, officially opened on October 9 and reunites its London stars: Olivier nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier winner as Willy Loman and Tony nominee Sharon D Clarke as Linda Loman. The cast also features Tony winner André De Shields as Ben, Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy Loman, Delaney Williams as Charley and Stephen Stocking as Bernard, as well as Blake DeLong, Lynn Hawley, Grace Porter and Chelsea Lee Williams. Check out the photos below and be sure to get tickets to see Death of a Salesman for yourself.

Wendell Pierce as Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

McKinley Belcher III as Happy Loman and Khris Davis as Biff Loman in Death of a Salesman.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Sharon D Clarke as Linda Loman, Wendell Pierce as Willy Loman and André De Shields as Ben in Death of a Salesman.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

André De Shields as Ben in Death of a Salesman.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Blake DeLong and Wendell Pierce in Death of a Salesman.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Sharon D Clarke as Linda Loman, Wendell Pierce as Willy Loman and Khris Davis as Biff Loman in Death of a Salesman.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)