Off-Broadway's Titanique to Transfer to the Daryl Roth Theatre

The off-Broadway musical Titanique will tranfer to the Daryl Roth Theatre next month. Currently running at the the Asylum Theatre through November 13, Titanique will begin performances at the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20. It will play a limited engagement through February 19, 2023.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her song catalog. Titanique features such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself” and “To Love You More” backed by a full live band.

The cast features Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion and Constantine Rousouli as Jack, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, Mike Millan as Ruth, Alex Ellis as Rose, Ken Wulf Clark as Cal and Avionce Hoyles as The Iceberg. Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond, and Brad Greer are also in the cast.

Original cast member John Riddle returns to the role of Cal on October 25. Desiree Rodriguez begins performances as the Unsinkable Molly Brown on October 18.

Co-Written by Tye Blue, Mindelle and Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Nicholas Connell. The show features scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design is by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober, hair and make-up design is by Tommy Kurzman, prop design is by Eric Reynolds.

Watch Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chat with Mindelle and Rousouli onThe Broadway Show below!