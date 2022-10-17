 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Here's a First Look at Melissa Etheridge's My Window - A Journey Through Life

First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 17, 2022
Melissa Etheridge in "My Window - A Journey Through Life"
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Photos are here for rock and LGBTQ+ icon Melissa Etheridge's solo show Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window – A Journey Through Life. The production began performances at New World Stages on October 13. In this world premiere production directed by Amy Tinkham, Etheridge invites theatergoers into an evening of storytelling and music. The show has tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights—with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between. Check out photos, and then go experience it live through October 29.

Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
View the Full Gallery Here
View Comments

Related Shows

Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window - A Journey Through Life

from $120.15

Articles Trending Now

  1. Enter Fall Back to Broadway Sweepstakes and Win a Trip to NYC for a Dream Broadway Weekend
  2. Go Way Down to See New Pics of Hadestown's National Tour
  3. See Photos of John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks & More in The Piano Lesson
Back to Top