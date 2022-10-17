Here's a First Look at Melissa Etheridge's My Window - A Journey Through Life

Photos are here for rock and LGBTQ+ icon Melissa Etheridge's solo show Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window – A Journey Through Life. The production began performances at New World Stages on October 13. In this world premiere production directed by Amy Tinkham, Etheridge invites theatergoers into an evening of storytelling and music. The show has tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights—with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between. Check out photos, and then go experience it live through October 29.

Melissa Etheridge in My Window - A Journey Through Life.

(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

