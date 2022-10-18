The Great British Bake Off Musical to Play the West End Next Year

On your marks, get set, bake! The Great British Bake Off Musical will transfer to the West End next year. Based on the popular television series of the same name, the new musical will play the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited run from February 25 to May 13, 2023. The show made its world premiere over the summer at Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham. The production is co-created by Anna Beattie and Richard McKerrow, producers of the TV show. Rachel Kavanaugh directs the musical, which features a book and lyrics Jake Brunger and music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary.

The musical follows amateur bakers as they seek to impress the judges and battle their way to be crowned Star Baker. Audiences are taken on a rollicking journey as the bakers face trials, tribulations and baking failures along the way.

“I am thrilled to bits that The Great British Bake Off Musical is going to the West End." said The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith in a statement. "It is an uplifting, funny, heartfelt story, which will have you singing and dancing out of the theatre with a huge smile. A theatrical sweet treat. Just what we need right now.”

John Owen Jones stars as Phil Hollinghurst, the esteemed blue-eyed, silver-fox judge. Scott Paige plays the Presenter. They are joined by Claire Moore, Catriana Sandison, Charlotte Wakefield, Damian Humbley, Jay Saighal, Michael Cahill and Aharon Rayner as the contestants. More cast members will be announced soon.

The creative team includes choreographer Georgina Lamb, set, costume and cake designer Alice Power, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison, orchestrator Tom Curran, musical supervisor Mark Collins, assistant musical director Chris Poon and casting director Jim Arnold CDG.