Odds & Ends: Sarah Ruhl's Becky Nurse of Salem, Starring Deirdre O'Connell, Sets New Dates

Sarah Ruhl's Becky Nurse of Salem Sets New Dates

Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of Sarah Ruhl's Becky Nurse of Salem has shifted its dates. Originally announced to begin preview performances on October 27 and open on November 21, the new play will now begin previews on November 8 and open on December 4 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The shift is due to positive COVID tests within the company causing significant delays in the rehearsal process. Directed by Rebecca Taichman, the dark comedy stars Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell in the title role along with Tina Benko, Candy Buckley, Alicia Crowder, Thomas Jay Ryan, Julian Sanchez and Bernard White.

Courtney Bowman and Andy Bark Join London's Pretty Woman: The Musical

Exciting things are happening on Rodeo Drive! On November 15, the West End production of Pretty Woman: The Musical will welcome Courtney Bowman as Kit De Luca and current ensemble member Andy Barke as Happy Man/Mr Thompson. They join current stars Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and Danny Mac as Edward Lewis. Also new to the company is Daniel Clift, who will join the ensemble, which features John Addison, Jemma Alexander, Becky Anderson, Matt Bateman, Patrick Barrett, Robertina Bonano, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Elishia Edwards, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Helen Hill, Mark Holden, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Kurt Kansley, Georgia Kleopa, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Curtis Patrick, Hassun Sharif, Cilla Silvia and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

A Man of No Importance Extends Off-Broadway

The Jim Parsons-led off-Broadway production of A Man of No Importance has announced a two-week extension at Classic Stage Company. Originally set to close on December 4, the musical will now close on December 18. With a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, A Man of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theater group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne. John Doyle directs the production, which began performances at October 11 and will open on October 30.

Longtime Theater Publicist Susan L. Schulman Dies

Longtime theater publicist Susan L. Schulman died on October 18 at at Mt. Sinai West Hospital in New York City following a brief illness. She was a member of the theatrical union Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers since 1973, and had an extensive, distinguished career as a press rep for notable productions. Her clients included Manhattan Theatre Club, Requiem for a Heavyweight with John Lithgow and George Segal, Karen Ziemba, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lauren Bacall in Applause, George C. Scott in Death of a Salesman and Sly Fox, Bob Fosse' Dancin', Death and the Maiden with Glenn Close, A Streetcar Named Desire with Alec Baldwin and Jessica Lange and many more. In In 2013, Schulman published a memoir, Backstage Pass to Broadway, recounting the ups and downs of a life creating Broadway buzz.