See New Photos of Lena Hall, Rob McClure, Bryce Pinkham, Brad Oscar & the Cast of Little Shop of Horrors

There are new faces on Skid Row. Tony nominees Bryce Pinkham and Brad Oscar and Tiffany Renee Thompson joined the company of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors in September as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Mr. Mushnik and Crystal, respectively, and now there are new photos. They joined Rob McClure as Seymour, Lena Hall as Audrey, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon. The production, which is running at the Westside Theatre, is based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and features a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman. Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it. Check out the photos below!

Lena Hall as Audrey, Rob McClure as Seymour and Brad Oscar as Mr. Mushnik.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Bryce Pinkham as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. and Rob McClure as Seymour.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Rob McClure as Seymour and Lena Hall as Audrey.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid