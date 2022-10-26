Tony Winner Matt Doyle to Star in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors

Tony winner Matt Doyle is heading to Skid Row. He will star as Seymour in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors beginning November 15. Doyle will replace current star Rob McClure, who will play his final performance on November 13 at the Westside Theatre.

Doyle won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Jamie in the Broadway revival of Company. He also won Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards and received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance in the musical. His other Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, War Horse and Bye Bye Birdie. Doyle's additional stage credits include The Heart of Rock & Roll, Sweeney Todd, West Side Story, A Clockwork Orange Orange and more.

He joins a cast that includes Lena Hall as Audrey, Bryce Pinkham as as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Brad Oscar as Mr. Mushnik, Tiffany Renee Thompson jas Crystal, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon. Andrew Call returns as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. on November 8.

The production, which is running at the Westside Theatre, is based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and features a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman. Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it.