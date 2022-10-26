Charlotte d’Amboise & Ryan Silverman Set Return to Broadway's Chicago

The razzle dazzle continues! Charlotte d’Amboise and Ryan Silverman will again return to Broadway's Chicago as Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn. They will begin performances at the Ambassador Theatre on November 7.

D’Amboise received Tony nominations for her performances in the revival of A Chorus Line and Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include Pippin, Sweet Charity, Carrie, Company, Contact and Damn Yankees. This marks D’Amboise's 25th anniversary with the production. She earned L.A. Drama Critics Circle, L.A. Ovation and Bay Area Theatre Circle awards for starring in Chicago’s first national tour. D’Amboise first appeared in the Broadway production in 1996 and has since returned numerous times to portray the merry murderess.

Silverman is back in the Tony-winning revival after first taking on the role of Billy Flynn in 2013. He last appeared on Broadway in the revival of Side Show. His additional credits include Cry-Baby and The Phantom of the Opera.

They join a cast that includes the recently announced Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.