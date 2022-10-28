Exclusive! Get a First Look at New Photos of Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous on Broadway

Here's something to sing about! Here's an exclusive first look at fresh production photos of the new Broadway musical Almost Famous. This stage adaptation of Cameron Crowe's 2000 film began performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3 and opens on November 3. Directed by Jeremy Herrin and featuring a score by Tom Kitt with a book and lyrics by Crowe, Almost Famous stars Casey Likes as William Miller, Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, Chris Wood as Russell Hammond, Drew Gehling as Jeff Bebe and Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller. It features Rob Colletti, Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters and Matthew C. Yee. The 1973-set show chronicles the coming of age of unabashed 15-year-old music fan William (Likes). When he lands an assignment from Rolling Stone to interview the up-and-coming band Stillwater—fronted by lead guitarist Russell Hammond (Wood) and singer Jeff Bebe (Gehling)—William heads out on tour with the band. Check out the photos below!