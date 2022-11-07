Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in Disney+ Series Percy Jackson & The Olympians

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Percy Jackson & The Olympians

Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining the world of Rick Riordan’s bestselling book series. Deadline reports that the Hamilton and In the Heights mastermind is set for the guest-starring role of Hermes on Disney+’s upcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walter Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. The new show is currently in production in Vancouver and is expected to premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2024.

Frances Mayli McCann & Frances Mayli McCann Reunite for Bonnie & Clyde

West End stars Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage will reunite in Bonnie & Clyde The Musical at the Garrick Theatre beginning on March 4, 2023. The musical tells the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country and features the songs “Raise A Little Hell”, “This World Will Remember Me” and “Made in America.”

Aaron Carter

(Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Broadway Alum Aaron Carter Dead at 34

Aaron Carter, who won fans with his second studio album Aaron's Party (Come Get It), died on November 5 at the age of 34. Vanity Fair reports that he was discovered in his bathtub at his home in California. Born on December 7, 1987 in Tampa, Florida, he went on to make his Broadway debut in Seussical: The Musical in the role of Jojo in 2001. He also played Matt in the long-running off-Broadway show The Fantasticks.