Lucy St. Louis & Alexia Khadime to Make History Leading the West End's Wicked

These talents are headed to the Emerald City! The West End production of the smash hit musical Wicked has announced its full new cast, set to begin performances at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre on March 7, 2023.

Leading the company will be Alexia Khadime as Elphaba; her previous West End credits include The Lion King, Les Misérables, The Book of Mormon and The Prince of Egypt. The Phantom of the Opera star Lucy St. Louis will play Glinda. The pair make history as the first two women of color to lead the West End musical.

The company is completed by Ryan Reid as Fiyero, Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible, Mark Curry as The Wizard, Caitlin Anderson as Nessarose, Joe Thompson-Oubari as Boq, Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond, Amy Webb, Lisa-Anne Wood, Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Conor Ashman, Jessica Aubrey, Joshua Clemetson, Fergus Dale, Effie Rae Dyson, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Ross Harmon, Kate Leiper, Nick Len, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, PaddyJoe Martin, Millie Mayhew, Harry Mills, Daniel Parrott, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Christine Tucker, Jaydon Vijn and Taela Yeomans-Brown.

Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and featuring a book by Winnie Holzman, Wicked has a score by Stephen Schwartz. The musical is directed by Joe Mantello, choreographed by Wayne Cilento and music-directed by Stephen Oremus. Wicked features scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola and projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy.